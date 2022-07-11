Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.