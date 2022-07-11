Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Decreased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. 2,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,413. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

