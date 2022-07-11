Scotiabank Cuts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

