Scotiabank Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

