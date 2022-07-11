ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Achieves $9.75 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $4,207.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,291,695 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

