Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,030.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($12.47) and last traded at GBX 1,045 ($12.65), with a volume of 29646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,045 ($12.65).

STB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.17).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,228.23. The company has a market cap of £195.15 million and a P/E ratio of 437.24.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,083.31).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

