Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.60. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

