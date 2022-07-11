Security Financial Services INC. Has $415,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,434,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,038,000 after purchasing an additional 269,655 shares during the period.

GSID stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

