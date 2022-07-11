Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.