Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.78. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,620. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

