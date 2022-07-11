Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

