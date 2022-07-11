Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,404. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

