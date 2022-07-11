Security Financial Services INC. Sells 26,455 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 798,292 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

