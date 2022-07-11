Security Financial Services INC. Sells 4,165 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after buying an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,291. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

