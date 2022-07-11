Security Financial Services INC. Sells 86,351 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,351 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 223,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.89. 1,814,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.