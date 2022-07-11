Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00118003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033225 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

