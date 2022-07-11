SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Cheuvreux downgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,585 ($19.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,216.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

