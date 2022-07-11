Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.48. Semrush shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 1,120 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semrush by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

