SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,804 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.41.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.
About SES AI (NYSE:SES)
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
