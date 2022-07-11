SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,804 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

