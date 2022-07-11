Settian Capital LP Has $1.84 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1,666.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares valued at $19,823,966.

CHK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.