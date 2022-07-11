Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Cap of $246,796.70

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $246,796.70 and $23,401.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,372.66 or 0.99998013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

