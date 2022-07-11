Shopping (SPI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $919,555.00

Shopping (SPI) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $919,555.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00019914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

