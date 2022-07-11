Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
