Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

