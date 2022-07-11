SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.56

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 2075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

