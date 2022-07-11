SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $21.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 33,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,288. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. SLM has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

