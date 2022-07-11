SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.19 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

