Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 117000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.