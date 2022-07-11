Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 117000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)
