Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

