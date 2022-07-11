SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SSB stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343,532 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

