Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 2.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.25. 254,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,002,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.