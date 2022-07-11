SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Trading Up 1.4%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 26,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,806,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,152 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

