SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $799.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $96,478.41 and approximately $799.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,934.38 or 0.99983854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00041606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00208136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00246812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00109598 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00061599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

