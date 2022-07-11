srnArt Gallery Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $60,791.87 and $206.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

