Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$9.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. CIBC lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 171,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1676821 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

