StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.