StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BVXV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
