StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

