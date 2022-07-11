StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE FSI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

