StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.