StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
