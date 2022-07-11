StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

