StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

