StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

