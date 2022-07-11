StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.65.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

