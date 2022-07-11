StockNews.com Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 3,270,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

