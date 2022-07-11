StockNews.com Lowers Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $297.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.62 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

