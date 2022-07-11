Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $5.87 on Top Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Strong has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00028726 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $811,246.42 and approximately $222,847.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

