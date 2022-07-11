Sunstone Hotel Investors’ (SHO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,661. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

