Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.76 or 0.05564486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00071490 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,357,928 coins and its circulating supply is 360,764,886 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

