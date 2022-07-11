Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SUP opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.07.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million.

In related news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 197,463 shares of company stock valued at $949,367. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

