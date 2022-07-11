Swapcoinz One Day Volume Hits $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

